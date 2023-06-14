  • Menu
Gangamma temple witnesses heavy rush

Tirupati: The folk Goddess Gangamma temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Tuesday considered to be more auspicious for offering prayers to the Goddess.

The Tuesdays (5) in the following month after the annual Jatara are considered auspicious by the devotees resulting in heavy turnout on Tuesday (June 13). City-based cultural organisation Rayalaseema Rangasthali members led by its founder president Gundala Gopinath, don in various mythological characters (Veshams) offered prayers to the Goddess while women in large numbers offered Pongali to the deity following the age-old temple practice.

