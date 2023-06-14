Live
- Rohit Sharma likely to lead team vs Windies but not certain to remain Test captain after tour
- Amit Shah to meet Rajamouli in his Telangana tour
- Nothing Phone (2) to launch on July 11: Expected price, design and specifications
- Modi's historic visit will solidify India-US ties: Blinken
- TIDCO colonies: Pending housing works will be completed soon says collector S Nagalakshmi
- AP EAPCET results 2023 to be released today, here is the link
- Siddipet: ‘Sale’ of day-old girl infant prevented, rescued
- CM KCR to lay foundation for extension of NIMS Hospital
- Telangana Govt. permits to increase ticket prices of ‘Adipurush;’ tickets will be available from Wednesday
- Lokesh concludes padayatra in YSR district
Gangamma temple witnesses heavy rush
Tirupati: The folk Goddess Gangamma temple witnessed heavy rush of devotees on Tuesday considered to be more auspicious for offering prayers to the Goddess.
The Tuesdays (5) in the following month after the annual Jatara are considered auspicious by the devotees resulting in heavy turnout on Tuesday (June 13). City-based cultural organisation Rayalaseema Rangasthali members led by its founder president Gundala Gopinath, don in various mythological characters (Veshams) offered prayers to the Goddess while women in large numbers offered Pongali to the deity following the age-old temple practice.
