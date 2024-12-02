Goddess rides on Kalpavriksha, Hanumantha Vahanams

Tirupati: Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva was held with religious fervour at Tiruchanur on the 4th day of ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam on Sunday.

Sri Padmavati Devi in RajaMannar alankaram blessed Her devotees riding on the finely decked Kalpavriksha Vahanam.

Four more spiritual books were released in front of Kalpavrisha Vahanam on Sunday.

The books include Dharma Prabodhalu by Prof Damodar Naidu, Tirumala Tirupati Kshetra Mahatyam by Dr MG Deshpande, Hindi book Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Ki Jeevani by IN Chandrasekar Reddy and Hanumantuni Charitra by Vavikolanu Subba Rao.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao released the books and felicitated the authors on the occasion.

Artistes presented cultural programmes on the occasion including the peacock dance, pot dance, Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam, kolatam besides portraying different mythological characters.

A total of 238 artistes belonging to 10 groups performed in front of the Kalpvriksha Vahanam on Sunday morning.

Later in the evening, the Goddess was taken out in a procession atop Hanumantha Vahanam. The deity adorned with precious and dazzling jewels, decked as Srirama, on Hanumantha Vahanam blessed the devotees. Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, Dy EO Govindarajan and others were present.