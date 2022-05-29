Golden Gecko spotted in Seshachalam hills

Tirupati: Noted ornithologist and wildlife consultant of AP forest department Karthik Sai spotted Golden Gecko near Kapilatheertham area of Tirupati on Saturday.

Well known as Birdman Karthik, Karthik Sai said that he observed the golden gecko on a wall and managed to click pictures.

It is one of the very rare species in Seshachalam forest area though it can be found in the rocky areas of the Eastern Ghats.

Karthik said the golden gecko was found among rocks in dark, shady ravines on the hills and it is an endangered species.