- Unani centre opens for gynaecological issues in Lucknow
- Supreme Court issues notice on PIL challenging constitutionality of Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023
- Now improve your speaking skills via Google Search in India
- Amazon, Microsoft team up to protect users from impersonation scams in India
- Lalan Singh comes out in defence of Nitish Kumar, says he would not even look towards BJP
- Delhi soon to get premium buses with WiFi, GPS, digital payments & CCTV: Kejriwal
- KTR invites Jitta Balakrishna Reddy into BRS, rubbishes Congress criticism
- BBAU first central university in UP to get A++ ranking by NAAC
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Priyanka Chopra gives shout out to 'little' Mannara, sends 'good luck'
- CMFRI mulls Climate Smart Villages to check increasing risks in coastal region
Hanumanta Vahana Seva held
On the sixth day morning of ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Sri Kodanda Rama took out a celestial ride on His humble and noble devotee Hanumantha Vahana.
Lord Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, complete surrender (saranagati) and absence of ego. By taking pride ride on Hanumantha Vahana, Malayappa Swami sends a message to the devotees that any body can attain divinity if they are noble in their deeds. The TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.
