Hanumanta Vahana Seva held

Tirumala : On the sixth day morning of ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam, Sri Malayappa Swamy as Sri Kodanda Rama took out a celestial ride on His humble and noble devotee Hanumantha Vahana.





Lord Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, complete surrender (saranagati) and absence of ego. By taking pride ride on Hanumantha Vahana, Malayappa Swami sends a message to the devotees that any body can attain divinity if they are noble in their deeds. The TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.







