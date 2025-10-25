Heavy rains fill Tirumala dams; ample water till May

Tirumala: The heavy rains in the last few days over the Sheshachalam forests in the Tirumala hills have filled all the reservoirs that supply drinking water to the temple town. Triggered by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, Tirumala has been witnessing incessant rainfall for the past few days, resulting in copious inflows into all its main dams. According to TTD sources, five dams have almost reached their full capacities, ensuring sufficient water supply for devotees and residents for the next seven months, till May.

The Papavinasanam dam has recorded a water level of 696.05 metre against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 697.14 metre, with a current storage of 4,890.65 lakh gallons as against the maximum capacity of 5,240 lakh gallons. The Gogarbham dam stands at 2,893.80 feet against an FRL (full reservoir level) of 2,894 feet, storing 2,804.89 lakh gallons of water compared to its full capacity of 2,833 lakh gallons.

The Akashaganga dam has a water level of 863.10 metre as against 865 metre FRL, holding 537 lakh gallons out of 685 lakh gallons capacity. Kumaradhara dam is at 896.55 metre against 898.24 metre FRL, with 3,739.05 lakh gallons stored against 4,258.98 lakh gallons capacity.

Pasupudhara dam has reached 893.20 metre as against its FRL of 898.24 metre, holding 548.16 lakh gallons out of its 1,287.51 lakh gallons capacity.

Tirumala town requires about 50 lakh gallons of water every day to meet the needs of the temples, guest houses, cottages, hotels, and private establishments. Of this, 25 lakh gallons are drawn from the five dams atop Tirumala, while the remaining 25 lakh gallons are pumped daily from the Kalyani dam and Telugu Ganga project located down the hills in Tirupati through dedicated pipelines.

TTD officials said the present storage levels will comfortably cater to the town’s water requirements for the next several months.