Help in transforming Nellore as polio-free

Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has appealed the people to cooperate with the administration in transforming Nellore as polio-free district. On Sunday, he administered polio drops to the children at Urban Primary Health Centre at JVR Colony in the city.

Stating that their target is to administer polio drops to three lakh children in the district, the Collector said that it will be a he mammoth task unless people bring their children voluntarily to the centres. He informed that the officials have set up pulse polio centres at several places like bus stands, railway stations, crossroads and other main places across the district. DM&HO Dr Penchalaiah, district immunisation officer Dr Selina and others were present.