Himachal Pradesh CM visits Tirumala

Tirumala: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, along with his family, visited Tirumala and offered prayers Lord Venkateswara during VIP break darshan on Sunday. Later, Vedic scholars gave veda asirvachanam to the CM at Ranganayakula Mandapam and temple officials presented Prasadam.

