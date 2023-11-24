Holagunda: Parents protest stopping of Kannada & Urdu medium

Holagunda (Kurnool district) : Opposing the State government’s move to stop Kannada and Urdu medium at Holagunda Zilla Parishad High School, parents and students staged a protest in front of the school here on Thursday.

According to information, nearly 1,900 students of class 6 to 10 are pursuing education in the ZPHS in Holagunda. Since the beginning, the school has Kannada and Urdu mediums of instruction. The people of Holagunda have a high influence of Kannada language as the village is very near, at the most six km away from Karnataka State border. It was also learnt that the school was first named as Kannada School.

After YSRCP government came to power, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced English as the medium of instruction by introducing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. Under this medium of instruction, every student has to pursue education in English. This system has brought a big problem to the students as they could not adopt to the language.

After learning about the government’s move to stop Kannada and Urdu medium, parents in large numbers staged a protest in front of the school. They demanded the government to continue Kannada and Urdu medium.

Pointing out the implementation of Kannada medium at Pedda Haivanam Zilla Parishad High School in Adoni mandal, the parents questioned, ‘Why to stop Kannada medium of instruction at Holagunda, when it is being implemented in Adoni?’

If the government does not take back its decision, they warned that they will lock the school and will not send their wards to the school.

When The Hans India sought clarification over the issue from District Education Officer (DEO) V Ranga Reddy over phone, he said that the issue was taken to the notice of the Regional Joint Director. Further action would be taken as per his instructions, he added. The DEO also said that only 10th class students will face the problem from next year.