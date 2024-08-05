Live
Housing scheme to be accelerated: Minister
Tirumala: Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy said the housing department is committed to provide houses to poor people, who belongs to low income groups and journalists at an affordable price as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He worshipped Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday during break darshan on Sunday morning.
Later speaking to the media outside the temple, the Minister said that TIDCO houses, PMAY houses and other pending houses will be completed in one year by fixing a timeframe and handover them to beneficiaries. He stated that CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh have been working untiringly for the welfare of the people and state development and he prayed the Lord to provide blessings to them
in their tasks.
District I&PR officer A Balakondaiah, Housing officer Venkateswara Rao and others were present.