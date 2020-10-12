IIT Tirupati conducts training camp for APSHCL engineers

Tirupati: As part of the institute outreach activity for capacity building and skill development, the IIT Tirupati has organised a four-day refresher training programme online to the engineers of AP State Housing Corporation Limited (APSHCL) from October 8 to 11. The programme was aimed at achieving the quality construction in various housing projects of the government of AP.



IIT Director Prof K N Satyanarayana expressed the need for ensuring quality in construction for poor and briefed on quality control and safety practices in construction projects. A series of lectures were delivered by the experienced faculty members of civil and environmental engineering department of IIT Tirupati in the wide areas of RCC designing for conventional and seismic loading, quality control tests for cement, steel and concrete among other things.

Over 1000 engineers including 13 project directors, 42 executive engineers have attended the training programme. The inaugural session was presided over by the Principal Secretary Ajay Jain, who said that the prestigious project 'Navaratnalu – Pedalandraike Illu' scheme for construction of 30 lakh houses will be taken up with quality materials taking into consideration energy efficiency and safety measures. APSHCL MD G S Naveen Kumar, Chief Engineer Ch Mallikarujuna Rao and others also spoke.