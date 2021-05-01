Involve ward, village volunteers to prevent spread of Covid: Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy interacted with the officials of Atmakur constituency on Friday and directed them to involve ward/village volunteers for containing the spread of the Covid.

He addressed them digitally and said that role of the volunteers is crucial which proved during the first wave and instructed officials that they should be assigned responsibilities for collecting the details of cases after visiting all households.

He also said mild and asymptomatic patients have to be allowed home-based isolation and the volunteers need to monitor their movements and health conditions regularly. He asked them to store stocks of oxygen, Remdesivir drug, and adequate beds, keeping the future needs in view.

The Minister directed OSD Anil to bring ventilators to Atmakur from Medtech, Vizag. He said he was contacting various industrial organisations to get support for the constituency under the CSR programme.

He asked the officials to provide all facilities to the infected such as nutritious food, medicines, and others at the main Covid Care centre located at the TIDCO Housing Complex in Atmakur.

Goutham Reddy said there should be an excellent mechanism to conduct required Covid tests and announce results daily and the officials should procure the required material and personnel immediately. He asked the police to be merciless against the people who fail to follow Covid guidelines.

RDO Chaitravarshini requested the Minister to arrange 50 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators, and 50 oxygen flowmeters, and other material for local needs and Goutham Reddy assured to get them from Medtech and others within 3-4 days.