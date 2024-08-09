Is Kakani the new YSRCP chief of Nellore district?

Nellore: After tasting bitter experience in 2024 elections by losing all the 10 Assembly segments, including MP seat in the erstwhile Nellore district, the Opposition YSRCP has decided to rebuilt the party from lower level in view of the coming civic and Local body panchayat elections in the district.

As part of this initiative, it was proposed to appoint former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as the party new chief for the district by replacing present district president and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy very soon.

It’s said that the party high command felt that lack of coordination among the functionaries and district leadership led to the disastrous performance in 2024 elections.

After securing inputs from confidential sources, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to a conclusion over the need to deploy Kakani Govardhan Reddy by replacing Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, in order to strengthen the party at grass root level.

Sources disclosed that a few days ago, Jagan called Parvathareddy to his camp office in Vijayawada and discussed the matter. It came to know that the latter agreed to Jagan’s proposal to resign to his post. Moreover, Parvathareddy, as an educationalist running educational institutions (Krishna Chaitanya Educational Institutions), reportedly expressed his inability to launch criticism on the ruling TDP as it may hit his business.

After this incident, Kakani met former Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy at his camp office in the city on Monday and the duo reportedly discussed the same issue in the interest of re-strengthening the party as per the directions of party chief Jagan.

This is the second time Kakani Govardhan Reddy proposed to take the post of party district president. When YSRCP was in Opposition in 2014, Kakani took this responsibility after Kovur MLA Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy (first district president of YSRCP) expressed inability to bear the responsibility for various reasons including financial burden.

After Kakani assumed the charge, party secured Assembly segments including Nellore MP seat in 2014 elections. After Kakani become the Minister by winning from Sarvepalle Assembly segment in 2019 elections, party chief had appointed Meriga Murali as the new district party president. After Meriga became MLC under Local bodies quota in February 2023, party high command had deployed Parvathareddy as the district chief. He continued in the post up to 2024 elections, even after winning as MLC from East Rayalaseema Teachers Constituency elections held in 2023, 15 months before the 2024 elections.