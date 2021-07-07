Jagananna Colony at M Kothapalli: House sites allotted to 8,148 beneficiaries

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday performed Bhumi Puja amidst cheers of beneficiaries for the construction of 8,148 houses in the name of Jagananna Colony at M Kothapalli in Chandragiri mandal on Tuesday, 20 km away from here.

All the sites allotted to the 8,148 beneficiaries were geo-tagged and the construction works were formally launched.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Karunakar Reddy along with MP Gurumoorthy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy made the poor residing in Tirupati realise their dream of becoming house owners.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha said that total 8,148 house sites in 200 acres near Chandragiri were geo-tagged and all the basic facilities were provided to the beneficiaries. He assured the beneficiaries to immediately solve the problems if any, related to house sites if they were brought to the notice of officials.

Later, the leaders and officials went around the area in an open top vehicle waving hands to beneficiaries while they were standing in their respective house sites wishing them all the best.

Tirupati Municipal Corporation Mayor Dr Sirisha, Chandragiri YSRCP youth leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, Deputy Mayor Mudranarayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Chandragiri MRO Venkataramana, MPDO Radhamma, M Kothapalli Sarpanch Bharathi , co-option members Sridevi, Imam and others were also present.

It may be noted here that a total of 24,064 house pattas were issued to homeless eligible poor people living in temple city on 6 layouts around Tirupati including Surappakasam in Reniguna mandal (1036 houses in 27 acres), M Kothapalli in Chandragiri mandal (8,148 house sites in 200 acres), Chindepalli in Yerpedu mandal (9,456 hose sites in 220 acres), Kalluru in Vadamalapeta mandal (3,671 house sites in 77 acres), Jeepalem in Renigunta mandal(1753 house sites in 34 acres) and TC Agraharam in Vadamalapeta mandal (2376 house sites in 31 acres).