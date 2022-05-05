Jagananna Mahila Mart will empower women: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: Jagananna Mahila Mart is the brainchild of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure financial empowerment of women in the state, said city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after inaugurating Mahila Mart, a super market at Krishnapuram Thana here on Wednesday.

The Jagananna Mahila Mart, is the first of its kind in the newly formed Tirupati district, which will be solely run by the SHG members.

The Mart was set up with the contribution of 37,423 SHG members each with Rs 150 from four Town Level Federations (TLF). They collected Rs 55,98,778 of which Rs 40 lakh has been invested in Super Market while the remaining amount was kept as reserve fund.

The MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayors Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) Managing Director Vijayalakshmi, Project Director Radhamma after inaugurating the Mart said Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy has been implementing all schemes involving women in the state to uplift them financially and to ensure them to be away from financial burdens to meet their family needs. Corporators, MEPMA Superintendent Gaali Sudhakar, staff Krishna Veni, Chandrakala, Swathi, Prameela and Girija were present.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prathima Reddy, Spandana TLF president, expressed happiness over the setting up of the Mart and said the SHG members themselves were the investors and customers because all the SHG members in the city will purchase their monthly required household goods here apart from making known persons of each member as customers. She said the products manufactured by the SHG members will also be sold here.

She said after annual auditing of every year they will distribute the profit equally among all the investors from four TLFs in the city.