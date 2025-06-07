  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Jewels worth Rs 34.46 L presented to Govindaraja Swamy

Jewels worth Rs 34.46 L presented to Govindaraja Swamy
x
Highlights

Tirupati: As per the tradition of presenting gifts to Sri Govindaraja Swamy on behalf of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy on the auspicious occasion of...

Tirupati: As per the tradition of presenting gifts to Sri Govindaraja Swamy on behalf of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Vahana Seva, observed on Friday, jewelry worth Rs 34.46 lakh to Sri Govindaraja. These are three dollars, bearing the images of deities.

The jewels were brought in a procession to the temple.

FACAO Balaji, Dy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy and other temple staff, devotees were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick