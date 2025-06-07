Jewels worth Rs 34.46 L presented to Govindaraja Swamy

Tirupati: As per the tradition of presenting gifts to Sri Govindaraja Swamy on behalf of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy on the auspicious occasion of Garuda Vahana Seva, observed on Friday, jewelry worth Rs 34.46 lakh to Sri Govindaraja. These are three dollars, bearing the images of deities.

The jewels were brought in a procession to the temple.

FACAO Balaji, Dy EO Shanti, AEO Munikrishna Reddy and other temple staff, devotees were also present.