Kadapa: CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy keen on women empowerment said Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa (YSR district) : Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Thursday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to uplift the living standards of women by involving them in various development activities.

Inaugurating the Urban MEPMA market built under the aegis of Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) and Kadapa Municipal Corporation, at I Town area in the city on Thursday, Amzath Basha said that in view of strengthening the women financially, the government has launched several programmes for their benefit.

Justifying the government crediting the scheme amounts directly into the accounts of women, the deputy chief minister pointed out such move will serve the purpose as the women also shoulder the family responsibilities.

The minister said the government has decided to establish ‘Aha Canteens’ under the aegis of SHGs where meals facility is not available in both urban and rural areas. Lauding the SHGs in setting up MEPMA market, a first of its kind in the district, the minister said that the government has provided such a facility for selling their products in online system Amazon and Flipkart etc through Jagananna Marts.

The minister said that the products which are being sold in the MEPMA market will have quality and available at reasonable cost. MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi, women from SHGs were present.