Kadapa: No victory rallies, SP Siddharth Kaushal warns

Kadapa: SP Siddharth Kaushal has announced stringent regulations and security measures for the counting of votes on June 4. In a press release on Thursday, he stressed that no victory rallies will be permitted and violations will result in strict action.

The SP stated that CCTV cameras have been installed at counting centres and along the roads leading to the centres. Mobiles are strictly prohibited inside counting centres and if any mobile found, it will be confiscated.

Curfew will be enforced from June 4, and residents are advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency. Additionally, Section 144 and the Police Act 30 will be in effect until June 6. SP Kaushal warned that strict action will be taken against anyone harboring outsiders, unknown individuals, or known criminals. He urged public to cooperate with the police to ensure a smooth and secure counting process.