Kanchi seer lauds TTD for organising Parayanams

TIRUMALA: Lauding TTD for its Parayanams, group chanting of devotional slokas from Purana Itihasas, the Kanchikamakoti Peetadhipathi Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy said the recitation of various epics will enhance Dharmic values in the society.

The pontiff along with TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy took part in the inaugural function of Ayodhyakanda Parayanam which began at Nada Neerajanam platform at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The pontiff said epics Ramayana and Mahabharata are eternal guides to the human race to lead a righteous and pious life. “It is heartening to note that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has commenced this noble mission of Parayana Yagnam since the Covid pandemic to protect the entire humanity from the evil virus and is successfully taking forward the spiritual programme for the past three years. I appreciate the zeal of the Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy to give the essence of our epics to the world through these Parayanams,” he said.

The Kanchi seer also said each and every character in Ramayana teaches the value of a pious relationship - in Dasaratha as an icon for Father’s love, Sri Rama as a true son, Sita as a responsible wife, Lakshmana and Bharata showcase the sibling love, Hanuman as a noble servant to his master and many more.

“This is the reason why Srimad Ramayana and Mahabharata are immortal even after several aeons. And they will remain perennial for generations to come,” he asserted.

Earlier, TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy in his words of introduction about the programme said, after successfully completing Sundarakanda and Balakanda, now the TTD has commenced Ayodhyakanda which has over 4,000 slokas. Noted scholar Ramanujacharyulu will explain the meaning of the slokas and another scholar Anantha Gopal will lead the mass recitation of the slokas daily during the Parayanam, he said.

Before the commencement of Parayanam, Dr Balakrishna Prasad, the Asthana Vidwan of TTD and his team rendered Annamachaya Sankeertan ‘Saranu Saranu Neeku Jagadeka Vandita,’ in a melodious manner in praise of Lord Rama.

SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Rani Sadasiva Murthy, National Sanskrit University Professor Kuppa Vishwanatha Sharma and Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham Principal KSS Avadhani also spoke on the occasion.