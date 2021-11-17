Karthika Brahmotsavams to be held in Ekantam at Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: The annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor near here will be observed in Ekantam owing to Covid restrictions, said TTD JEO Veerabrahmam.



The JEO who held a meeting with the temple officials at Asthana Mandapam in Tiruchanoor on Tuesday on the conduct of the nine-day Brahmotsavams said keeping in view the safety of devotees and temple staff, the TTD decided to conduct the religious fete and all Vahana Sevas in Ekantam from November 30 till December 9.

He directed the officials concerned to make preparations as was done last year, duly following all Covid norms of social distancing, wearing masks and using sanitisers and instructed the electrical and garden wings to make arrangements to match the occasion in a splendid manner.

The JEO also instructed the Annaprasadam wing to make necessary food arrangements for the deputation officers and directed the health wing to take utmost care keeping the premises clean and hygienic in view of the pandemic as well the inclement weather conditions.

Later speaking to mediapersons, he said all the arrangements for the big event were in place. "As a prelude, Laksha Kumkumarchana will be performed on November 29 followed by Ankurarpanam on the same day evening.

The important days include Dhwajarohanam on November 30, Gaja Vahana Seva on December 4, Garuda Vahana Seva on December 5, Panchami Theertham marking the conclusion of Brahmotsavams on December 8 and Dhwaja Avarohanam on the same day evening.

Pushpa Yagam will be observed on December 9," he added.

Temple Dy EO Kasturi Bai, Agama advisor Srinivasacharyulu, Archaka Babu Swamy, SEs Satyanarayana, Venkateswarulu, GM (Transport) Sesha Reddy, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, DSPs Muralikrishna and Katamaraju were also present.