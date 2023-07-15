Kharif Season: Farmers face hardships as rains play truant

Srikakulam: Minor canals are being neglected in the district by the officials of departments concerned and farmers are worried over lack of proper water supply for the kharif crop.

Following the dry spell in the current monsoon season so far, officials of various irrigation projects are releasing water in a phased manner. But lack of maintenance of canals and growth of weeds were obstructing the smooth passage of water to agricultural fields.

As per agriculture department statistics, during every kharif season paddy is being cultivated in an extent of 5.85 lakh acres across the district. Paddy is the prime crop during kharif season in the district and it requires more water than any other crops. In the district Vamsadhara reservoir, Gotta Barrage, Narayanapuram Anicut, Madduvalasa reservoir and other different minor irrigation projects are catering to the requirements of various crops during the kharif season.

Mainly due to lack of maintenance of minor canals, the flow of water to agriculture fields has been hampered this year. The woes of farmers has been compounded due to scanty rainfalls during this season. These minor canals play crucial role in distribution of water to the farm fields through sub-minor canals (channels). In several mandals like Burja, Amadalavalasa, Ponduru, Narasannapeta, Jalumuru, Etcherla, Sarubujjili, L.N.Peta, Saravakota, Pathapatnam, Polaki and other mandals repair works like bunds strengthening, removal of weed plants and silt not performed till today.

As a result water supply to the crops became difficult this year. “Funds are not being allotted for the repairs and maintenance works separately and we are meeting this requirements with regular funds released for major works,” said superintendent engineers of the irrigation projects, D Tirumala Rao and P Sudhakar. But major works have not been taken up this year.