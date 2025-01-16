Live
Just In
Kite festival held in Tirupati
Highlights
Tirupati: On the occasion of Sankranti festival, Sri Govindaraja Walkers Association conducted kite festival here on Wednesday. People of all ages enthusiastically participated in the fete, flying colourful kites dotting the skyline.
Speaking on the occasion, Association honorary presidents PC Rayulu and Raghurami Reddy said that flying kites during Sankranti festival is one of the age-old practice in our society. There is every need to revive our traditional practices to strengthen our culture, they said, lauding Association senior member SK Babu and others for organising the kite festival.
Bangaru Babu, DSP Sankar, Jayaramaiah, Chakrapani, Pothappa, Bharathi, Krishnamurthy, Gopi, Sivanna, Santhanam, Patala Babu were present.
