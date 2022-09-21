Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held in Tirumala temple

Tirumala: In connection with the annual Brahmotsavams, the traditional temple cleaning ritual Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was held with religious fervour in Tirumala temple on Tuesday.

As part of the five-hour long cleansing exercise following age-old temple practice the temple staff, including religious and officials led by executive officer A V Dharma Reddy took up the cleaning of the entire temple complex including sub-temple and other areas in the sprawling shrine.

An aromatic mixture called Parimalam made of herbs and natural substance was applied on the walls roofs and smeared on the entire temple premises to act as a disinfectant and also emanate pleasing odour.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD EO Dharma Reddy said, "This fete is performed four times in a year on the preceding Tuesday before the major Hindu festivals-Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi. Today this fete was performed in connection with the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams which will be held from September 27 to October 5," he said.

New Delhi Local Area Advisory Committee (LAC) president Prasanti Reddy, chief vigilance and security Officer Narasimha Kishore, SVBC chief executive officer Shanmukh Kumar, temple Peishkar Srihari, Parupattedar Uma Maheswar Reddy and other officials were also present.