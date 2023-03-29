Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held in Vontimitta temple

Tirupati: In connection with the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta, the traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was held in the temple on Tuesday.

The temple staff took up the cleaning of entire temple complex from 8 to 11.30 in the morning after which the devotees were allowed for darshan.

Temple DyEO Natesh Babu, temple inspector Dhananjeyulu and others were present.

It may be noted that the annual Brahmotsavam will take off with Dhwajarohanam on March 31 and will conclude with Chakrasnanam on April 8. The Ankurarpanam ceremony will be observed on March 30.

Vahana sevas will be held daily in the morning between 8 am and 10 am and in the evening 7 to 9 pm in which the deities will be taken in a procession on the Vahanams for the devotees to witness the fete.

The details of the Vahana sevas are Hamsa Vahanam (April 1), Simha Vahanam (April 2), Hanumantha (April 3), Mohini Avataram, Garuda seva (April 4), Sita Rama Kalyanam, Gaja vahanam (April 5), Rathotsavam (April 6), Aswa vahanam (April 7) and Chakra Sananam and Dhwajavarohanam (April 8).

Following the age-old temple practice, Pushpayagam will be conducted in the shrine a day after the completion of Brahmotsavam, on April 9.