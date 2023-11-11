Kurnool: Pathology lab inaugurated at Government General Hospital

Kurnool : Patients visiting Kurnool Government General Hospital can now avail all facilities like lab testing, Xray and others at one place, informed hospital Superintendent Dr V Venkataranga Reddy.

On Friday, he inaugurated Microbiology and Pathology lab units at New Diagnostic block in the hospital premises in Kurnool. The Superintendent said that earlier patients, who visit the hospital, must go around searching labs for getting blood tests and others done. Since most of the patients are from rural areas, they won’t have the knowledge where the labs are in the hospital premises. The hospital authorities with a novel aim have set up most of the testing units at one place so that patients need not run around the hospital for testing, Xray, scanning and others, said the superintendent.

He said the Microbiology and Pathology lab was set up at the new diagnostic block. Prior to starting these two labs, scanning, xray and CT scanning units have been set up. With the starting of Microbiology and Pathology labs in the new diagnostic block the patients would now avail all services at one place. The Superintendent also informed that they are planning to set up Biochemistry and blood bank in the same block.

Government Medical College Principal Dr Sudhakar, CSRMO Dr Venkateshwara Rao, Deputy CSRMO Dr Hema Malini and others participated in the inaugural ceremony.