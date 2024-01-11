  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari

Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari
x

Nara Bhuvaneswari giving a cheque for Rs 3 lakh to the wife of deceased Hanumanthu at Machapuram village on Wednesday

Highlights

On the second day of ‘Nijam Gelavaali’ programme, Nara Bhuvaneswari toured Yemmiganur constituency on Wednesday.

Kurnool : On the second day of ‘Nijam Gelavaali’ programme, Nara Bhuvaneswari toured Yemmiganur constituency on Wednesday. She met the families of five TDP activists, whose family heads died after learning Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. Bhuvaneswari first visited the house of Hanumanthu, who died of cardiac arrest, at Machapuram village in Nandavaram mandal and interacted with his family members. She instilled confidence among them by saying that golden days are likely to come within a short period.

She said that Chandrababu Naidu will form the government immediately after winning 2024 general election. She told the family members to be strong and face the consequences.

Later she paid floral tributes to the photo of Hanumanthu and handed over a cheque for Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance.

Bhuvaneswari later visited Mugati village in the same mandal where she met Nagaraju family members, who died of heart stroke on September 29 last year. She spoke to Lalithamba, wife of the deceased and handed over a cheque for Rs 3 Lakh.

Later, she visited the family members of deceased Sudhakar Naidu at Bandameeda Agraharam village in Gonegandla mandal. The 40-year-old Sudhakar died of heart attack on September 12 last year. She consoled the deceased wife Radhamma and gave her a cheque for Rs 3 lakh. She also visited Alwal village in Gonegandla mandal where she met deceased Arekanti Eeranna family members. She gave a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Karre Akka, the deceased wife towards financial assistance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X