Kurnool: YSRCP will face public wrath says Bhuvaneswari

Kurnool : On the second day of ‘Nijam Gelavaali’ programme, Nara Bhuvaneswari toured Yemmiganur constituency on Wednesday. She met the families of five TDP activists, whose family heads died after learning Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest. Bhuvaneswari first visited the house of Hanumanthu, who died of cardiac arrest, at Machapuram village in Nandavaram mandal and interacted with his family members. She instilled confidence among them by saying that golden days are likely to come within a short period.

She said that Chandrababu Naidu will form the government immediately after winning 2024 general election. She told the family members to be strong and face the consequences.

Later she paid floral tributes to the photo of Hanumanthu and handed over a cheque for Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance.

Bhuvaneswari later visited Mugati village in the same mandal where she met Nagaraju family members, who died of heart stroke on September 29 last year. She spoke to Lalithamba, wife of the deceased and handed over a cheque for Rs 3 Lakh.

Later, she visited the family members of deceased Sudhakar Naidu at Bandameeda Agraharam village in Gonegandla mandal. The 40-year-old Sudhakar died of heart attack on September 12 last year. She consoled the deceased wife Radhamma and gave her a cheque for Rs 3 lakh. She also visited Alwal village in Gonegandla mandal where she met deceased Arekanti Eeranna family members. She gave a cheque of Rs 3 lakh to Karre Akka, the deceased wife towards financial assistance.