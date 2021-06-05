Lakshadweep Issue: Left parties to stage nationwide protest on June 8

Tirupati: CPI national secretary K Narayana accused the BJP of deliberately inciting violence in Lakshadweep, disturbing the peace and pleasant environment in the islands.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Narayana said that intentionally a hardcore RSS follower was appointed as the islands Governor to forcefully change the customs, practice and food habits of people living in the islands where 99 per cent of the population are Muslims who naturally preferring beef.

The Fact Finding Committee of the opposition and also the MP from the Islands were not allowed to enter the Island, he said and slammed the Home Minister Amit Shah for acting in such a hasty manner fomenting trouble and violence in the peaceful Lakshadweep.

Against this backdrop, he said the Left parties called for a nationwide protest to condemn the BJP government and express solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep fighting to save their customs, tradition and practice from the dictatorial BJP government on June 8. CPI district secretary was also present.