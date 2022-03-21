Launch special drive to conserve power, TTD EO tells officials

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Sunday directed officials to launch a special drive to conserve power and also focus on alternative green energy to reduce the power bill.

Accordingly, he wanted the officials to install new meters at all rest houses in Tirumala as part of measures to save power. Addressing a review meeting with officials here, the TTD EO said setting up new meters to monitor power consumption would also help in preventing wastage of power. Officials assured him that new meters would be installed for assessing power consumption from June 1st onwards.

The EO said NADCAP has been asked to install a new solar cooking system at Annadanam Complex to save 30% on fuel while Greenco company was sought to conduct a feasibility survey on setting up rooftop solar system at all rest houses and cottages at Tirumala and submit a report soon.

The use of solar energy was estimated to help TTD conserve 2.5 MW energy, he said, explaining various measures to save power to lessen the burden of power bills.

As part of power saving measures, the EO directed to replace the 38 old motors at Filter house and also at other places. Further, the EO directed officials to get road-cleaning machines to clean the Tirumala roads and prioritise clean and green environment at the hill shrine.

He also reviewed the feasibility of operating electric buses for ferrying pilgrims on the ghat road. TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and other officials were present.