Leadership to be changed wherever necessary: Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati: The visit of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to his constituency Kuppam has been going on expected lines as he tried to address the concerns of party workers in the first meeting itself where he admitted that some mistakes were took place. As part of his three-day visit, he addressed party workers at Gudupalle on Thursday. He assured the cadres that party leadership will be changed wherever it is required.



Those who work actively for the party will be brought forward to bring everyone on to the same line. It is important to educate the people on the undemocratic activities of government. The democratic values are already at stake in Pulivendula and Punganur where people were unable to vote freely. Kuppam should not witness such a situation, he told the cadres.

Naidu made it clear that soon after coming to power in the next elections, he will review all false cases on party cadre and strike off all such cases with one signature after putting it in election manifesto too. Cadres are the backbone of the party for whom he will always be indebted. Some mistakes were happened in the party. After bifurcation, he had to spend most of the time for the development of state at the cost of family and party. "An action plan will be chalked out to strongly oppose the vindictive politics of ruling party. I have been running the party for 40 years and there is no question of going back because of any threats," he averred.

Naidu tried to convince the party people for not visiting the constituency for nearly one year. He said that he had to spend time in dealing with the attacks on partymen and sending teams to give them moral support. Covid was another reason due to which he could not visit Kuppam. But he assured them of visiting the constituency frequently here after.

The party workers cheered him throughout his address. People in large numbers welcomed him by coming on to the roads through which his convoy passed away. Before his convoy, one party worker tried for self-immolation by pouring petrol saying that he was being harassed by ruling party leaders.

Naidu asked the party leaders to bring him to Amaravati for a meeting. Party leaders N Amarnath Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, G Sreenivasulu, PS Munirathnam, P Manohar and others were present.