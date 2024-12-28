Loan recovery agents arrested for harassing loanee

Tirupati: The Sullurupeta police have arrested two persons, including Manager Marka Bharath Yadav and loan recovery agent Putamsetti Ramakrishna of Finebul Technology Pvt Ltd. Both were arrested on the charges of threatening a woman software engineer, who took loan from the company, and also her mother and brother for delaying the payment.

Briefing the media here on Friday, Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu said the software engineer, who was working in Bengaluru, took loan from the company for her family needs. She paid five instalments on time and delayed payment of sixth instalment.

Following this, company manager and recovery agent morphed the photo of the woman employee, made it obscene and sent it to the WhatsApp of her mother and brother. They even threatened the family members to post morphed obscene photos on social media groups, if she didn’t pay the instalment immediately. The woman became upset and went to Sullurupeta police after paying the pending instalment.

Police registered a case and investigated under the supervision of DSP Chenchu Babu. Sullurupeta CI Murali Krishna arrested the duo on Friday.

The SP urged people to be aware of loan apps and private financial companies and to be cautious while taking loans. In case of any threat or harassment from finance companies, he told the victims to approach police immediately.