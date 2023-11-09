Mahammadapyram: Workshop on drinking water management held

Mahammadapyram (Nellore district) : As part of the initiative in involving women in developmental activities, Ministry of Housing & Urban Authority and National Urban Livelihood Mission (MH&UA and NULM) has jointly organised one-day work shop to the members of self-help groups (SHGs) over supply of safe drinking water management at Drinking Water Purification Centre (DWPC) in Mahamammadapuram village of Sangam mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking the occasion, Nellore Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Chandraiah said that the aim of conducting this programme is to transform women as the leaders in water management. He said that the Central government is promoting infrastructure facilities like supplying drinking water, sanitation, drainage under Amruth scheme in urban areas.

Public Health Executive Engineer Giridhar detailed the importance of safe drinking water, water purification, quality control tests to the SHG’s in the workshop. He said that the aim of this programme is providing ownership to SHGs in water management.

Several officials from Nellore Municipal Corporation engineering division and MEPMA were present.