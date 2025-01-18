Make all arrangements for R-day celebrations: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged the officials to make elaborate arrangements to organise Republic Day celebrations on January 26 on a grand scale.

The Collector along with SP Manikanta Chandolu, Joint Collector Subham Bansal and Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya held a zoom meeting with the officials concerned on 76th Republic Day celebrations here on Friday.

Collector Venkateswar said that the Tirupati RDO will supervise the conduct of R Day celebrations, which will be held at Police parade grounds, MR Palli in the city, while the police department will make security arrangements at the venue, stage decoration, flag hoisting, guard of honour and also arrangements for the participants. Urban Tahsildar will make necessary arrangements for cultural programmes and seating facilities for the participants.

The Collector directed the DMHO to set up first aid centre and told the Commissioner to take necessary steps for sanitation and drinking water facility.

He directed the Information and Public Relations Department to supervise public address system, and APSPDCL to take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

DRO Narasimhulu, AO Bharathi, district officials and others participated.