Mayor inaugurates Blooms Child Development & Rehabilitation Centre

Tirupati: For children and parents suffering from autism and learning disability, the Blooms Child Development & Rehabilitation Centre was inaugurated on November 14 in Tirupati by Mayor Dr Sireesha and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy.

Tanuja Kondeti, Managing Director of the Centre, said that the organisation's mission is to identify children with autism at an early stage, as well as assess the severity of problem with the help of experienced physicians and therapists, and provide advice, suggestions and appropriate therapies to help them adapt to lifestyle changes.

Centre founder Dr Madhusudan Rao Kondeti said that two out of every 1,000 children in India have autism symptoms and the severity of problem is likely to increase in the coming days due to changed eating habits, lifestyle with digital devices, loss of joint family system and some genetic defects.

Mayor Sireesha said she was happy to have the Blooms Child Development & Rehabilitation Centre with all the facilities and experienced doctors and therapists. She said better results could be achieved by identifying the problem at an early stage and providing appropriate therapies.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy said, "We are very happy to have such a centre in our smart city of Tirupati." He also said the he will be happy to provide all the possible assistance time to time from both MCT and government towards this cause. IMA Tirupati branch president Dr Rayapu Ramesh, former IMA state president Dr Srihari Rao, a neurologist, who is a member of expert medical team of Blooms Dr Sudhakar Rao, Psychiatrist Dr Giridhar, Pediatricians Dr Munishekhar, Senior Psychiatrist Dr Sridhar, Child Psychologist Dr Suresh, YSRCP party members Doddareddy Sidda Reddy, therapists and other staff were present.