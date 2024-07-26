Live
Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
Tirumala: Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice Vaidyanathan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.
Tirupati Mayor Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Mourya Narapureddy, Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore and a few VIPs also had darshan on the same day.
