  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala

(From L to R) Rajmata Pramoda Devi of Mysore and Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice Vaidyanathan at Tirumala on Thursday
x

(From L to R) Rajmata Pramoda Devi of Mysore and Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice Vaidyanathan at Tirumala on Thursday

Highlights

Tirumala: Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice Vaidyanathan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.Tirupati Mayor Sirisha,...

Tirumala: Meghalaya High Court Judge Justice Vaidyanathan offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Thursday.

Tirupati Mayor Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Mourya Narapureddy, Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of Mysore and a few VIPs also had darshan on the same day.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X