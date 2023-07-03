Minister Ramachandra Reddy assures lucrative price to dairy farmers

Chittoor:The interests of the dairy farmers would be protected in full length by the management of Amul Foods by way of offering lucrative price for the milk, assured Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has kept his promise of reviving Chittoor Vijaya Dairy which was closed in 2002 due to the corrupt management of then TDP government, he said.

In view of the Chief Minister’s visit to Chittoor on July 4, Energy Minister P Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and others visited the public meeting venue on Sunday. The Chief Minister is expected to hand over the liquidated Chittoor Dairy to Amul Foods and lay the foundation stone for a 300-bed hospital at Chittoor,

Speaking on the occasion, Energy Minister P Ramachandfa Reddy urged the officials to take all measures for making the one-day visit of the Chief Minister to Chittoor a grand success.

He reiterated that handing over of the Chittoor Dairy to Amul Foods will be a boon to the dairy farmers in the district. He also hailed the setting up of a 300-bed hospital by the Christian Medical College in Chittoor. There would be no more need for the patients to go all the way to Christian Medical College, Vellore from Chittoo, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy lauded the district administration for ensuring proper arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister.

District Collector S Shan Mohan, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, Joint Collector P Srinivasulu, DRO N Rajasekhar, ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy, ASP Sudhakar, Transco SE Krishna Reddy, Chittoor DRO Renuka and others were present.