- No change in senior citizen darshan: TTD
- BJP demands action on ‘ambulance mafia’ in Tirupati
- Atmakur town will be developed with Rs 12.8 crore: Anam
- AP minister Narayana Inaugurates new gym at VMC Park in Veterinary Colony
- JSP demands inquiry on corporation funds’ misuse
- Heavy demand for ash gourds on account of Amavasya on Sunday
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th August 2024
- Dull debates point to legislative decline
- Visakhapatnam: Rally taken out with 1,000 feet handloom saree
- Visakhapatnam: A ‘mini’ python slithers into a slip-on shoe
Ministers offer prayers at Tirumala
Tirumala: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhoopathi Raju Srinivasa Varma on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.
Varma after becoming Union Minister visited the Tirumala for the first time. Local BJP Leders accompanied Varma. TTD officials welcomed him and offered him Prasadams after darshan.
Meanwhile, several other VIPs also had darshan at Tirumala. Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas and Anantapur Urban MLA Dabbupati Venkateswar Prasad also had darshan of the presiding deity.
