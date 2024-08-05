Ministers offer prayers at Tirumala

Tirumala: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhoopathi Raju Srinivasa Varma on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

Varma after becoming Union Minister visited the Tirumala for the first time. Local BJP Leders accompanied Varma. TTD officials welcomed him and offered him Prasadams after darshan.

Meanwhile, several other VIPs also had darshan at Tirumala. Minister for Information and Public Relations and Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Kondapalli Srinivas and Anantapur Urban MLA Dabbupati Venkateswar Prasad also had darshan of the presiding deity.