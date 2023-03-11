MLA, Mayor conduct door-to-door campaign in Tirupati

With only two days left for polling, the ruling YSRCP leaders went on a hectic campaign in pilgrim city on Friday seeking the voters to elect the party candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr Sirisha took up the door-to-door campaign in the morning at Varadharajanagar and in the evening at Sivajyothi Nagar.





Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that people have supported CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections, later in Grama Panchayat elections and also municipal elections. He asked the voters to elect YSRCP Graduates' MLC candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy and strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister further. It was YSRCP only which fulfilled all the poll promises, he said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Srihari Rao and Subramanyam Yadav took up door-to-door campaign in support of its candidate S Dayakar Reddy in the MLC elections.



