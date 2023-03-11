  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

MLA, Mayor conduct door-to-door campaign in Tirupati

MLA, Mayor conduct door-to-door campaign in Tirupati
x

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and others taking part in campaign for MLC elections in Tirupati on Friday


Highlights

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy says the YSRCP has fulfilled all poll promises

Tirupati: With only two days left for polling, the ruling YSRCP leaders went on a hectic campaign in pilgrim city on Friday seeking the voters to elect the party candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy. City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr Sirisha took up the door-to-door campaign in the morning at Varadharajanagar and in the evening at Sivajyothi Nagar.


Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that people have supported CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2019 elections, later in Grama Panchayat elections and also municipal elections. He asked the voters to elect YSRCP Graduates' MLC candidate P Shyam Prasad Reddy and strengthen the hands of the Chief Minister further. It was YSRCP only which fulfilled all the poll promises, he said. Meanwhile, BJP leaders Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Srihari Rao and Subramanyam Yadav took up door-to-door campaign in support of its candidate S Dayakar Reddy in the MLC elections.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X