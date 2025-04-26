More reforms in Srivari Seva voluntary system soon: TTD EO

Tirumala: With an aim to provide better services to the visiting pilgrims, there is need to enhance the quality of Srivari seva by imparting training to them and also inviting experts from various fields to participate in Srivari Seva, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

The EO held a review and meeting with the officials on Friday at his chamber in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO said that many Srivari Sevaks are coming to Tirumala from different parts of the country, to offer services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.

He suggested that proper training be imparted to them in a planned manner and make best use of their services.

He strongly felt that professionals from medical, education, engineering, IT, catering, cultural, veterinary fields are also invited and involved in Srivari Seva, by making necessary changes in the IT application.

Study tour by a team of TTD officials to Puttaparthi, Isha Foundation, Art of Living following the instructions of the CM of AP S N Chandrababu Naidu to enhance the quality of Srivari Seva System was also carried out and Sri Satya Sai Seva Organization (SSSSO) has also come forward to design a Training Module for Srivari Sevaks.The Training the Trainees programme with the Master Trainers will soon be launched selecting Group Leaders from all the 26 districts of AP initially and other states including Telengana, Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra in next phases, he maintained.