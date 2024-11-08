Municipal council general meeting: Work together for city development, MLA Arani urges officials

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu stressed that corporators, officials and non-officials to work together for the city development. Attending as a special invitee at the municipal council general meeting held here on Thursday, he stated that there should be no politics and our only agenda must be taking up development works on priority basis for the improvement of facilities in the pilgrim city.

Pointing out that walkers in the park brought to his notice that most of the parks lack several facilities like proper walking track, sitting arrangements, toilets etc, the MLA asked the corporation officials to improve and provide basic facilities in all the public parks in the city.

He also urged the officials to look into the TDR bonds issue keeping in view of many complaints over the pending of issuance of these bonds for long.

MLC Cipai Subrahmanyam alleged that vendors and shop keepers have encroached and expanded footpath in Indira Priyadarshini vegetable market, causing inconvenience to people. He sought the officials to remove encroachment and also check unauthorised shops that came up in large numbers in the market.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who presided over the meeting, emphasised on taking up development works in all divisions on apolitical basis and give importance to the corporators in identifying the works required for people in the divisions.

Commissioner Mourya, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, corporators, council members and other officials attended the meeting.