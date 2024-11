Nadendla worships Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar along with his family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

TTD Officials received the Minister and made arrangements. After darshan of Lord Venkateswara, the Minister was offered Vedasirvachanam, Prasadams of Lord and Teertham in Ranganayakula Mandapam. He was accompanied by Tirupati Jana Sena leaders.

Dy EOs Lokanatham, Bhaskar and other were present.