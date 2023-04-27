Nagarjuna, Amala offer prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Tollywood actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala on Wednesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The actor couple visited the shrine ahead of the release of their son Akhil's movie 'Agent' to seek Lord's blessings for its success. After darshan, the temple priests offered prasadam to the couple at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said they prayed to the Lord to shower his blessings on his sons. He said plans are afoot to celebrate the birth centenary of his father, legendary film star Akkineni Nageswara Rao.