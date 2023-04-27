  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Nagarjuna, Amala offer prayers at Tirumala

Film star Nagarjuna and his wife Amala at Tirumala on Wednesday
x

Film star Nagarjuna and his wife Amala at Tirumala on Wednesday

Highlights

Tollywood actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala on Wednesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday.

Tirupati: Tollywood actor Nagarjuna and his wife Amala on Wednesday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Wednesday.

The actor couple visited the shrine ahead of the release of their son Akhil's movie 'Agent' to seek Lord's blessings for its success. After darshan, the temple priests offered prasadam to the couple at Ranganayakula Mandapam. Speaking to the media, Nagarjuna said they prayed to the Lord to shower his blessings on his sons. He said plans are afoot to celebrate the birth centenary of his father, legendary film star Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X