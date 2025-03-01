Nature or Recreation? Growing debate over Nagaravanam’s future

Tirupati: The future of Nagaravanam, a serene forest on the outskirts of Tirupati, is now a matter of growing public debate — not over its existence, but over how it should be experienced. Long regarded as a quiet refuge for biodiversity, the forest is at the centre of a conversation about balancing public access with ecological preservation.

Recent efforts by the Forest department to open up Nagaravanam to recreational activities have drawn mixed reactions. In a bid to increase public engagement with nature, the department has organised events like archery contests, gun shooting sessions, water ball competitions, and cricket matches. Officials argue that these activities encourage people to connect with the environment, fostering a sense of responsibility toward conservation.

“A forest doesn’t have to be off-limits to serve its purpose,” said a senior Forest department official. “By bringing people into these green spaces through organised activities, we hope to build awareness about the importance of preserving natural habitats.”

However, environmentalists view these initiatives with scepticism, warning that the line between accessibility and exploitation is a thin one. They argue that increased human activity, noise, and crowd movement threaten the forest’s delicate ecosystem, disturbing nesting birds and displacing small mammals.

“Awareness can’t come at the cost of the very thing we’re trying to protect,” said Dr Ramesh Kumar, an ecologist from Tirupati. “Once you start hosting loud events and building facilities, you risk transforming the forest from a conservation zone into an entertainment space.”

The forest department’s proposal to build a canteen within the forest has only intensified the debate. While officials insist it would cater to visitors without harming the environment, critics fear it could pave way for more permanent structures and commercial interests. “What starts as a canteen could open doors for other amenities,” warned Priya Rao, an environmental activist. “This isn’t just about one building — it’s about the larger shift in priorities.”

Meanwhile, local residents appear divided. Some see the new activities as a way to make Nagaravanam more relevant to the younger generation, while others worry about the long-term impact. “We want people to enjoy the forest. But there are better ways — guided nature walks, bird-watching tours, and educational sessions”, observed bird watcher Karthik.

As Nagaravanam stands at this crossroads, the larger question looms: Can public engagement and conservation coexist without one undermining the other? For now, the forest remains a symbol of this delicate balance — a balance that authorities, activists, and residents must navigate carefully to secure its future.