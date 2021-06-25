Navneet Kaur on thanksgiving visit to Tirumala shrine

Tirupati: Film star-turned politician MP Navneet Kaur Rana on Friday offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara here on Friday. Speaking to media outside the shrine after darshan, Kaur said that she came to offer prayers to the Lord after she got the reprieve from the Supreme Court which stayed the Mumbai High Court squashing her caste certificate. Affirming that her fight is with Shiv Sena party, she said that her rival candidate Shiva Sena leader who was a five-time MP and former Union minister unable to digest his defeat filed the case against her caste status (certificate) in the High Court.

Expressing her support to the people of Andhra Pradesh, she said she was ready to lend any help required to them on any issue more so related to the farmers, women and youth as it was the Telugu people who made her popular. "After Maharashtra, my love and concern is on Andhra People," she said adding that she would also take up any issue related to AP in Parliament.

Though the Covid cases were declining, the pandemic was still remain far from removed, she said and added that she prayed Lord Venkateswara to ward off the deadly virus and bless the people to regain their happy days. It may be noted here that Kaur was elected to Lok Sabha from Amaravathi (SC) in Maharashtra defeating veteran Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul in the 2019 general elections.