NCC 2nd officer Narendra Babu secures Best Officer award

Nellore: Gundala Narendra Babu, working as second officer in 10 Andhra Naval Unit National Cadet Corps (NCC) at KNR Municipal School at Bakthavatchala Nagar in the city, has secured Best Officer award on Sunday, on the occasion of 77th NCC Day.

The award was given to him for rendering great services for the last 10 years in the department. Guntur group Commander Colonel SM Chandrasekhar presented the award at a special programme organised in Guntur on Sunday.

His colleagues, staff and officials congratulated Narendra for securing such a prestigious award.