NDA govt is with poor: MLA Arani
Highlights
City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha distributed pensions here on Monday.
Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha distributed pensions here on Monday. He started the distribution by handing over pension amount to disabled women at Bhavani Nagar and later continued in 44 and 27 divisions.
MLA Srinivasulu said the government has fulfilled its first promise of increasing pension amount to beneficiaries including aged, widow, and differently able, proving that the NDA government is with the poor.
Rs 13.35 crore pension amount was distributed to 19,343 beneficiaries under 102 Sachivalayams, he added.
