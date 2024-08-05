Nellore Mayor’s political future uncertain

Nellore: After former NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmat filed a forgery case against Mayor P Sravanthi’s husband Potluri Jayavardhan, the Mayor’s future became uncertain. The former civic chief alleged that Jayavardhan and town planning staff forged his signatures and released a few mortgage documents without obtaining necessary occupancy certificates.

In this backdrop, Shravanthi recently met MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana during Assembly sessions in Vijayawada and appealed him to rescue her from the critical situation. Sources disclosed that the Minister expressed his inability following political reasons as the issue is with Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Sravanthi lost support from the YSRCP after quitting the party, leaving her no option except resigning to the Mayor post owning moral responsibility or by facing no confidence motion.

It came to know that the TDP government is preparing ground to dislodge her from the seat, by consulting the issue with legal experts.

Meanwhile, highly confidential sources revealed that after Siva Prasad, the key suspect in this case was arrested, police got credible information over the whereabouts of P Jayavardhan and they are preparing ground to arrest him very soon.