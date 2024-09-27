Nellore: Officials told to speed up land acquisition

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the officials concerned to speed up land acquisition for the various ongoing Central and State governments’ projects in the district.

Addressing the officials at a meeting here on Thursday, the Collector said both Central and State governments have proposed to acquire lands for the construction of railway line, national highways, State highways, for the establishment of industries, projects and other developmental works. He told the officials that if government lands are not available, then it is mandatory to acquire private lands from farmers by paying compensation as per the norms.

The officials were told to conduct meeting with villagers and explain the purpose of acquiring lands from them, before acquiring lands in villages.

The Collector has ordered officials to act responsibly and transparently in giving the compensation, paying bills, implementation of R&R package and other such matters, while acquiring lands.

He instructed the officials to take the acquired lands into the custody from farmers immediately after paying compensation, with all documentary evidences to avoid legal disputes with the parties in future.

Joint Collector Karthik, Kandukuru Sub-Collector Puja, RDO Malola, National Highways Project Director MK Chowdary, Telugu Ganga Project Special Deputy Collector Vidyasagar and others were present.