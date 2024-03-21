Live
Just In
Nellore: Ratnam Institutions founder KV Ratnam passes away
Noted educationalist and founder of Ratnam Group of Educational Institutions KV Ratnam passed away due to health problems on Wednesday.
Nellore : Noted educationalist and founder of Ratnam Group of Educational Institutions KV Ratnam passed away due to health problems on Wednesday. He was 81 and survived by wife K Padmavathi and sons K Venugopal and Dr Kishore. Family members informed that he breathed his last around 2.15 pm at his residence at Haranathapuram here on Wednesday.
KV Ratnam was born to Korrapati Eswara Naidu and Tulasamma at Chalapanaidupalle village on May 23, 1943. He completed BSc in 1963 at Venkatagiri Raja College in Nellore city and joined as a demonstrator in Chemistry division in the same college on August 16, 1966. Later, in 1966 he started Jayanthi Tutorials at Rajaka Street in the city and later established Ratnam Coaching Centre in 1983, which turned as Ratnam Group of Educational Institutions. This is the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. He
Several political leaders, including YSRCP Nellore MP nominee V Vijayasai Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy paid tributes to the mortal remains of KV Ratnam and condoled family members.