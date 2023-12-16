  • Menu
Nellore: Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

Joint Collector R Kurmanath addressing a meeting organised on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu’s 71st death anniversary at the Collectorate in Nellore on Friday 

Speakers praised Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu that he sacrificed his life for the formation of separate Telugu-speaking State, at a meeting organised on the occasion of the leader’s 71st death anniversary, here on Friday.

Nellore : Speakers praised Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu that he sacrificed his life for the formation of separate Telugu-speaking State, at a meeting organised on the occasion of the leader’s 71st death anniversary, here on Friday.

Speaking the occasion, Joint Collector R Kurmanath said that Potti Sriramulu joined the freedom struggle following the call given by Mahatma Gandhi and achieved Andhra Pradesh State on a non-violence method by taking up fast unto death for 56 days.

District Revenue Officer Lavananna recalled that the government has renamed Nellore district as Sri Potti Sriramulu district by respecting the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu for the formation of the State.

Earlier, Koint Collector R Kurmanath along with DRO Lavananna and District BC Welfare Officer Venkataiah garlanded the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid floral tributes at the Collectorate.

Superintendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu by garlanding his portrait at district police office here on Friday.

