NEP aims to provide quality education to poor

Tirupati: The first state conference of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) was held at SV University here on Sunday. ABRSM state convenor Prof YV Rami Reddy presided over the conference, which was attended by member of UGS Prof Shivaraj, SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, ABRSM national general secretary Prof Narayan Lal Gupta and national joint organising secretary Gunta Laxman.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said that the National Education Policy (NEP) is being implemented in SV University under the guidance of AP State government. He also explained in detail the University's achievements in higher education. Prof Shivaraj said that NEP aims at providing quality education and employment opportunities to the poor and middle-class students in the country.

Gunta Laxman said that teachers have a prominent place in the Indian society from the beginning and they play a crucial role in making the students as patriots with good qualities and higher values. In recent times, some forces have started introducing Western culture in the country with which the Indian traditions and culture are at stake, he felt. Prof Narayanlal Gupta underlined the role of teachers in increasing the reputation of the country and taking it on a development path.

Teachers role was also vital in making skilled students to lead international organisations. The conference also discussed various aspects of G-20 leadership, values in teachers, problems of higher education teachers and the possible solutions. RSS area pracharak Vijayaditya, organising secretary Dr M Rajasekhar and others participated.