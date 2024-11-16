Nidec India’s new plant in Sri City goes on stream

Sri City: Nidec India Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based Nidec Corporation, went on stream with its new manufacturing facility in Sri City, marking a significant milestone in Sri City’s evolution as a major hub for air conditioners (AC) manufacturing in India. Consulate General of Japan in Chennai Takahashi Muneo, Founding Member & Chairman of Nidec Hiroshi Kobe, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar and Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy among others took part in the event.

This facility, strategically situated in Sri City’s Domestic Tariff Zone (DTZ), will go for mass production in January 2025. With an initial investment of approximately Rs 50 crore and creating around 200 jobs, the plant will manufacture air conditioning motors with an annual capacity of six million. It supports all leading AC brands such as Daikin, Amber, Voltas and Havells, amplifying the local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem, according to Keiji Oshima, Managing Director of Nidec India.

Takahashi Muneo congratulated Nidec India on selecting Sri City for their new plant and praised it as one of India’s premier business locations, especially for Japanese investments, highlighting its secure environment for expatriates.

Speaking at the event, Hiroshi Kobe emphasised that the new facility underscores Nidec’s dedication to the Indian market and the region’s demand for high-quality motors for home appliances. “We are proud to partner with Sri City and be part of its thriving industrial community”, he remarked. He expressed appreciation to the AP government and the district Collector for their continued support, crediting the state’s pro-investment policies and infrastructure growth as key drivers behind Nidec’s expansion in India.

Collector Venkateswar welcomed the Nidec team, emphasising Sri City’s rise as a leading business destination and emerging hub for air conditioner manufacturing. He expressed confidence in Tirupati district’s growth into an electronics hub, crediting the AP government’s visionary leadership and investor-friendly policies.

Ravindra Sannareddy highlighted the impact of Nidec’s entry on the region’s industrial ecosystem, stating, “Nidec’s investment strengthens our vision to make Sri City a leader in AC manufacturing. With top-tier AC brands and component suppliers co-located here, we anticipate Sri City will soon contribute to over half of India’s AC production”.